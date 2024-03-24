'After Making Zero Contributions...': Congress As Naveen Jindal Joins BJP

Naveen Jindal announced his resignation from the Congress party on Sunday (File)

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a dig at industrialist Naveen Jindal, saying that the latter needed a "giant-size washing machine," after the former two-term Kurukshetra MP joined the BJP after resigning from the Congress.

"When you need a giant-size washing machine, this had to happen. And after making ZERO contributions to the party in the last ten years, saying I am resigning from it is a big joke," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

Mr Jindal was being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand coal block. The Enforcement Directorate was investigating the money laundering charges in relation to the allocation of the coal block.

The opposition parties have often accused the BJP of inducting tainted leaders from their camp, following which the alleged corruption charges against them are never talked about.

The BJP which released its 5th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielded Jindal from Haryana's Kurukshetra constituency, a parliamentary seat already represented by the leader from 2004-2014.

Mr Jindal announced his resignation from the Congress party over a post on 'X' Sunday evening. He expressed his gratitude to the party and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"I represented the Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party," Mr Jindal said in a post on 'X'.

Industrialist Naveen Jindal represented the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha for two terms. However, he lost to the BJP's Raj Kumar Saini in the 2014 national elections and was not fielded by the Congress in 2019.

