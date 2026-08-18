After Lathicharge Backlash, Haryana Government Reaches Understanding With Sikh Representatives

Days after the Ambala lathicharge triggered anger and backlash among sections of the Sikh community, the Haryana government has moved to defuse the situation, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini holding a meeting with a delegation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and representatives of various Sikh and farm organisations.

The delegation was led by committee president Jagdish Singh Jhinda. According to the Haryana government's Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages, the meeting focused on the issues concerning Panjokhra Sahib and was described by Jhinda as "positively successful".

After the meeting, Jhinda said the government had agreed to all the demands raised by the Sikh representatives and assured them of all possible assistance. The understanding includes action on the cases registered against people following the August 7 incident.

Jhinda said those who were arrested and jailed in connection with the protest would be released before August 23. He further said the FIRs registered against the protesters would be cancelled and the police would initiate the process of filing cancellation reports in these cases.

The assurances have led Sikh organisations to call off their proposed protest on August 25. Jhinda confirmed that the planned August 25 protest will no longer take place, signalling a temporary de-escalation after days of tension over the Ambala episode.

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of the wider backlash following the police action against Sikh protesters. The August 7 lathicharge had become a politically sensitive issue, with Sikh organisations demanding action against those responsible and withdrawal of cases against protesters.

Jhinda also said that Sikh leader Gursimran Singh Mand has agreed to send a letter of apology as part of the understanding reached with the government.

The Sikh side has indicated that once the government fulfils its assurances, a prayer will be organised at Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib in Ambala, after which the community would honour Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The Haryana government, meanwhile, has appealed to Sikh organisations and the sangat to refrain from believing rumours and to work in the interest of the state. The appeal assumes significance as the administration seeks to ensure that the Ambala episode does not trigger another round of mobilisation or confrontation.

The meeting and subsequent assurances mark a clear shift from confrontation to dialogue, with both sides now seeking to draw a line under the Ambala episode. The immediate test, however, will be the implementation of the assurances on arrests, FIRs and legal proceedings before the August 23 deadline.