After Kanhaiya Kumar Shown Black Flags In Begusarai, Clashes Follow

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: More than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kanhaiya Kumar and waved black flags at him during his road show in Bihar's Begusarai

All India | | Updated: April 22, 2019 07:38 IST
Election 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar is up against Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai


Begusarai, Bihar: 

Supporters of CPI candidate from Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar and a group of locals clashed on Sunday, after the former JNU students' union president was shown black flags in Begusarai during a roadshow, police said.

The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kanhaiya Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show at Koray village in Gadhpura block of the constituency, a police officer said.

A police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he said.

No FIR has been lodged in this connection so far, the officer said.

Mr Kumar is pitted against Union minister and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.



