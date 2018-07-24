Mamata Banerjee Says BJP At The Helm Of Mob Killings

Mamata Banerjee alleged that mob killing incidents were the handiwork of some extremist religious groups

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held the BJP responsible for increasing number of mob killing incidents in the country and said that instead of merely condemning them, the saffron party should control its leaders.

"Rajnath-ji (Union home minister) condemned the incident in Parliament. But, why instead of condemning, they are not controlling their leaders from the upper to lower level.

"It is only because of their hate campaign that so many lives have been lost (in lynching incidents). Charity begins at home," she told reporters at the state secretariat.

The CM's comments came in the backdrop the alleged lynching of a 28-year-old man by a cow vigilante group in Alwar on Saturday.

Ms Banerjee alleged that mob killing incidents were the handiwork of some extremist religious groups.

They call cows 'Gau Mata' but they have to see that in the name of lynching, in the name of Hindu Taliban...It is due to some extremist religious groups & their hatred campaigning. They have taken law into their own hands and they are lynching the people: WB CM #AlwarLynchingpic.twitter.com/Cxbl87gkL8 - ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2018

"We appeal to all the common citizens. It's a serious phase we are going through. So many lives have been lost. This should be stopped immediately," she said.

The chief minister said strict action would be taken against those found to be involved in such incidents anywhere in West Bengal.

"Law and order is a state subject. We do not discuss anything on cows. We treat cows as our mothers," she said.

She also blamed fake news and rumours spread through social media platforms for incidents of mob killing.

Ms Banerjee had last week given a call to oust the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections at a rally here, accusing the party of trying to create an atmosphere of "hatred and violence".