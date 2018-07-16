After Dinner And Talks, Nitish Kumar Sets Deadline Of Sorts For Amit Shah

Nitish Kumar revived his alliance with the BJP last year.

After their breakfast and dinner together last week, reportedly to iron out differences over seat sharing for the 2019 national election, Nitish Kumar and BJP president Amit Shah were a picture of friendship goals. Today, the Bihar Chief Minister got down to business and declared a deadline of sorts for his ally.



Asked about his meetings with the BJP chief, Nitish Kumar initially said there's not much to report and "everything was cordial". But later he said: "Very soon, the proposal on Lok Sabha elections will come from the BJP and it will come in the next three to four weeks."



During their talks last week, Nitish Kumar had asked Amit Shah to talk to his other allies on seat sharing. Later, Amit Shah's message for political opponents was "Stop drooling", Nitish Kumar is with us.



Today's comments are seen as a hint that the BJP should get on the job and come back with an offer in the next four weeks.



The BJP was seen to be keen on pushing these discussions to November-December. It is clear that the Chief Minister expects the BJP to initiate talks with its other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners like Ram Vilas Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha soon to work out the number of seats they are willing to cede to the Janata Dal United (JDU).



