BJP Ready To Cede 'Big Brother' Tag To Nitish Kumar In Bihar: 10 Points

JD-U wanted an early decision on the number of seats each NDA partner will share

New Delhi: Amit Shah, the BJP's master strategist on a mission to mollify his party's not-so-happy partner in Patna this week had prophesised the outcome much earlier. "Stop drooling", the BJP president told his political rivals waiting for the NDA government to collapse. He also continued to work on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, sending messages in public and private, that the BJP did value their partnership and was willing to walk the extra mile. The clearest sign of the shift in the BJP's tone came much later when the party unequivocally conceded that Nitish Kumar was the NDA's big brother and face in Bihar.