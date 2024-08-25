After Congress' "U-Turn" Swipe, BJP's Question On Old Pension Scheme

The Congress's delight at the introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme -- a move they have termed rollback of the BJP-led government "-- has drawn a fresh barb from the BJP. Senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad today questioned when the Congress will meet its election promises, particularly the one on pension.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi -- has his government implemented the Old Pension Scheme as promised in Himachal Pradesh?" said Mr Prasad, a former Union minister who handled the law portfolio.

"The Congress party has become so wary of the palpable falsehood of its assurance about pension, it could not muster the courage to include that as a part of its manifesto in the Lok Sabha elections," the former minister said.

"Governing India is a serious business... The Congress party just makes announcements to garner votes and now the public has lost trust in its decisions," he added.

The Unified Pension Scheme retains most of the features of the pre-2004 Old Pension Scheme, and assures government employees 50 per cent of their last drawn basic pay as a lifelong monthly benefit.

Under the New Pension Scheme -- introduced by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2004 -- pension payouts were linked to the contributions made by government and the employee.

Most Opposition states at the time were against it and five states had opted for the Old Pension Scheme.

The employees did not make any contribution to the Old Pension Scheme -- something various employees' organisations are still batting for.

The United Pension Scheme, which will be in force from April 2025, will be a contributory scheme. The employees are expected to pay 10 per cent while the government will put in 18.5 per cent. The latter figure may even increase.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had taunted the BJP, saying the U in the UPS stands for "U-turn", which he added, was becoming a feature of the third term of the BJP-led government.

"The 'U' in UPS stands for Modi Govt's U turns! Post June 4, the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of power of the Prime Minister.

— Rollback in the budget regarding Long Term Capital Gain / Indexation

— Sending Waqf Bill to JPC

— Rollback of Broadcast Bill

— Rollback of Lateral Entry

We will keep ensuring accountability and protect 140 Cr Indians from this despotic government!" read Mr Kharge's post on X, formerly Twitter.