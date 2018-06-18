"Will Join Army Like Him," Says 15-Year-Old Brother Of Murdered Soldier Amid demands for "revenge" by Aurangzeb's family, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will meet them in Poonch today

Fifteen-year-old Aasim from Jammu and Kashmir had been waiting for Eid for months. He was expecting a lot of gifts from his elder brother Aurangzeb, who was in the Army. Aurangzeb, too, was excited to be with his family. However, the 24-year-old came home in a coffin. He was kidnapped and killed by terrorists last week.



Amid demands for "revenge" by the family, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat met them in Poonch today. The meeting came a day after the centre's decision that the



Rifleman Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian. The Army jawan had boarded a private vehicle in Shopian for his home in Rajouri. Terrorists intercepted the vehicle and when it reached Kalampora, they took him away. He was part of Major Rohit Shukla's team that had gunned down Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger.



"Aurangzeb had promised to bring new clothes, gifts and a cricket bat. But this time, he came home but didn't hug me. He was in a coffin. I do not want any gifts, I just want my brother," the young boy cried.



Aasim was talking to Aurangzeb on his mobile phone when he was kidnapped.



"My brother was on his way to Poonch in a private vehicle. I heard a voice ordering their vehicle to stop. I thought they were at some check-post. I never imagined terrorists were kidnapping my unarmed brother," he told news agency Press Trust of India.



A few hours later, his bullet-riddled body was found in Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora from where he was kidnapped. He was shot in the neck and head.



A video which surfaced on Friday, believed to have been shot before he was killed, showed he was interrogated by suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists about his role in terror operations in the Valley.



Aurangzeb was buried with full state honours on Saturday. Thousands from the area gathered to offer their condolences.



The family is devastated. They want justice. They have made an emotional appeal to the centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate terrorism from the state.



Mohammad Haneef, Aurangzeb's father, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Army to



"I give PM Modi 72 hours to avenge my son's death or else we are ready to take revenge on our own. Kashmir is ours. We must not let Kashmir burn," Mr Haneef said.



Mohammad Haneef was a sepoy in the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry. For the residents of Salani village, joining the Army has been a tradition. And even after his brother's brutal killing, Aasim wants to join the Army.



"I will join Army like my brothers and father," Aasim said.



(With inputs from PTI)



