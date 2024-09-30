After Case Against Siddaramaiah, His Wife Offers To Surrender Plots

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife BN Parvathi has written to MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority), offering to return the plots of land that are at the heart of the corruption cases against her family. In a statement, she said she was obeying the call of her conscience. "Along with returning these plots, I also demand a comprehensive investigation into all allegations related to MUDA," she said. Earlier today, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against the Chief Minister.

In her letter to MUDA, Ms Parvathi offered to return the 14 plots allotted to her in Vijayanagar Phase 3 and 4 "in lieu of compensation for use of 3.16 acre land in Kesare Village.

"I wish to surrender and return the compensatory plots by cancelling the deeds of 14 plots executed in my favor by the Mysore Urban Development Authority," read her letter to MUDA. "I am also handing over the possession of the plots back to the Mysore Urban Development Authority. Kindly take necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible,' the letter read.

"Some may ask, why make such a decision at this stage? I made this decision on the very day the accusations arose. However, as the accusations regarding the MUDA plot allocation were politically motivated, some well-wishers advised that we should fight against this injustice and not fall prey to their schemes. That's why I initially stepped back from returning the plots," she said in her statement.



"I humbly appeal to the leaders of all political parties and members of the media. Please do not drag the women of political families into controversy for the sake of settling political scores. Do not harm their dignity and honor by involving them in political disputes," her statement read.

The Central agency's case came on the heels of a First Information Report filed by the Lokayukta on the orders of a special court.

Besides Mr Siddaramaiah and his wife, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police on September 27. Devaraju is the man from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy had purchased land and gifted it to Ms Parvathi.

The MUDA case involves allegations of illegalities in the allotment of Mysuru's 14 premium sites to Mr Siddaramaiah's wife by the authority. It has been alleged that the value of the compensatory sites allotted to Mr Siddaramaiah's wife -- located in an upmarket area in Mysuru -- is far higher than that of the land acquired from her by MUDA.

Social activists have alleged that the allotment has led to a loss of Rs 45 crore to the state. The have also alleged that the land, shown to be gifted to Ms Parvathi by her brother, was illegally acquired by her brother.

They have alleged that Mallikarjuna Swamy had acquired the land in 2004 using forged documents in connivance with government officials. The papers indicate that the land was purchased in 1998.

Mr Siddaramaiah has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the allegations against him are politically motivated.