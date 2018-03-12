CRPF Soldier "Cautioned" For Using Disrespectful Words For President Last week, a BSF jawan, was punished to suffer a 7-day pay cut for showing "disrespect" towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a routine drill.

The incident took place at a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir last month. (File photo) New Delhi: After a recent incident of a BSF jawan being punished for using disrespectful words for the PM, a CRPF jawan has been "cautioned" by his commanding officer for dishonouring the President, apparently referring to him being the supreme commander of the armed forces.





The incident took place at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Jammu and Kashmir last month and senior officials of the force said the commanding officer (CO)'s order against his jawan has now been withdrawn.



As per the order issued by the office of the Srinagar-based 28th battalion CO, Subedar Major Pannalal Thakur was issued a caution note for allegedly addressing his colleague as Major which was found to be "disrespectful" to the stature of the President of India, apparently referring to him being the supreme commander of the armed forces, and the rank of Major in the Army.



Mr Thakur, as per the order, was asked by the CO to summon Havildar Somvir Singh when he was on an inspection round in the recreation area for jawans in the battalion camp on February 7.



Mr Thakur, the order said, complied and called Mr Singh using the word Major, a common buddy word used by paramilitary forces jawans to address each other unofficially.



The CO, on the same day, issued a caution notice to Mr Thakur warning if such an act is repeated he will have to face "severe disciplinary" proceedings.



When asked, a senior CRPF officer confirmed that the order has been withdrawn by the supervisory authorities of the paramilitary as it was not found "judicious" and there can be no relation between the uses of the particular word and the President of the country.



Last week, a Border Security Force jawan, was punished to suffer a 7-day pay cut for showing "disrespect" towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a routine drill.



Later, the PM directed the force to immediately withdraw the order.



The jawan of the 15th battalion of the force, Sanjeev Kumar, had uttered words like "Modi programme" while attending a morning roll call task on February 21.



