Revolutionary Guards General Majid Ebnelreza Named Acting Defence Minister

Iran's president appointed on Monday Revolutionary Guards general Majid Ebnelreza as acting defence minister after his predecessor was killed in Israeli-US strikes.

"By order of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Revolutionary Guards general Majid Ebnelreza has been appointed as acting defence minister," said deputy for presidential communications Mehdi Tabatabaei in a post on X.

