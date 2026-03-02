Advertisement

Revolutionary Guards General Majid Ebnelreza Named Acting Defence Minister

"By order of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Revolutionary Guards general Majid Ebnelreza has been appointed as acting defence minister," statement read.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Revolutionary Guards General Majid Ebnelreza Named Acting Defence Minister
Several senior Iranian leaders were killed in US-Backed Israeli strikes.
Iran:

Iran's president appointed on Monday Revolutionary Guards general Majid Ebnelreza as acting defence minister after his predecessor was killed in Israeli-US strikes. 

"By order of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Revolutionary Guards general Majid Ebnelreza has been appointed as acting defence minister," said deputy for presidential communications Mehdi Tabatabaei in a post on X. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran President, Majid Ebnelreza, Revolutionary Guards
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com