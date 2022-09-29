After Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot To Meet Sonia Gandhi Later Today: Report

Sachin Pilot will meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi later today, hours after Ashok Gehlot met her

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will meet party chief Sonia Gandhi later today, sources told Press Trust of India.

His bête noire and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who arrived in Delhi on Wednesday night, met Sonia Gandhi at around 1 pm today. The meetings come days after an open rebellion by Ashok Gehlot loyalists over a possible leadership change in Rajasthan, clouding Mr Gehlot's chances of running for Congress party presidency.

The party's disciplinary committee has asked three Ashok Gehlot loyalists - Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore - to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them.

This was after observers for Rajasthan, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, charged them with "gross indiscipline" in a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Eighty-two MLAs participated in a parallel meeting at Mr Dhariwal's residence in Jaipur, laying down conditions for the party. They did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Mr Gehlot, who was to contest the Congress presidential election.

With the Rajasthan episode posing a significant challenge before the party, the Congress president has been holding discussions with senior party leaders from across the country to resolve the crisis.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)