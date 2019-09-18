After Amit Shah's Hindi Push, Shashi Tharoor's Multi-Lingual Wish For PM

Shashi Tharoor's dig comes in the wake of Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Saturday over promotion of Hindi as the one language that could unite India.

All India | | Updated: September 18, 2019 17:13 IST
After Amit Shah's Hindi push, Shashi Throor took a dig at PM Modi with a "multi-lingual" tweet


New Delhi: 

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sending him birthday wishes in different Indian languages and hoped he "embraces the diversity and pluralism" on this day.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Tharoor posted a cartoon with wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 69th birthday from across the country in different languages.

"HappyBirthdayPMModi from multi-lingual India! A reminder of all the diversity and pluralism we hope you will embrace today and during the year ahead!," he said on Twitter.

Amit Shah during the 'Hindi Divas' celebrations on Saturday stirred a row by saying, "India is a country of different languages, and every language has its own importance. But it''s important to have a language of the whole country, which should become the identity of India in the world."

"Today, if one language can do the work of unifying the country, then it is Hindi, the most spoken language," Mr Shah had said in a series of tweets.
 



