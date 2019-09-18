After Amit Shah's Hindi Push, Shashi Tharoor's Multi-Lingual Wish For PM

After Amit Shah's Hindi push, Shashi Throor took a dig at PM Modi with a "multi-lingual" tweet

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sending him birthday wishes in different Indian languages and hoped he "embraces the diversity and pluralism" on this day.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Tharoor posted a cartoon with wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 69th birthday from across the country in different languages.

"HappyBirthdayPMModi from multi-lingual India! A reminder of all the diversity and pluralism we hope you will embrace today and during the year ahead!," he said on Twitter.

#HappyBirthdayPMModi from multi-lingual India! A reminder of all the diversity & pluralism we hope you will embrace today & during the year ahead! ജന്മദിനാശംസകൾ! @satishacharyapic.twitter.com/Ov7bTLUhsS - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 17, 2019

Shashi Tharoor's dig comes in the wake of Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Saturday over promotion of Hindi as the one language that could unite India.

Amit Shah during the 'Hindi Divas' celebrations on Saturday stirred a row by saying, "India is a country of different languages, and every language has its own importance. But it''s important to have a language of the whole country, which should become the identity of India in the world."

भारत विभिन्न भाषाओं का देश है और हर भाषा का अपना महत्व है परन्तु पूरे देश की एक भाषा होना अत्यंत आवश्यक है जो विश्व में भारत की पहचान बने। आज देश को एकता की डोर में बाँधने का काम अगर कोई एक भाषा कर सकती है तो वो सर्वाधिक बोले जाने वाली हिंदी भाषा ही है। pic.twitter.com/hrk1ktpDCn - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

"Today, if one language can do the work of unifying the country, then it is Hindi, the most spoken language," Mr Shah had said in a series of tweets.



