After Akash Vijayvargiya, Satna BJP Leader Accused Of Assaulting Official

Police have arrested BJP leader Ram Suresh Patel, and are investigating the case.

A local BJP leader was arrested for allegedly assaulting a government official in Madhya Pradesh's Satna today, two days after party legislator Akash Vijayvargiya sparked outrage by thrashing a civic body official in Indore.

Satna Nagar panchayat chief municipal officer Devratna Soni was seriously injured after he was allegedly beaten up by panchayat president Ram Sushil Patel and his supporters with sticks outside the village council office. However, Ram Sushil Patel has filed a counter-complaint alleging that he was beaten by Devratna Soni on the directive of a Congress leader.

"Both of them have filed cases, and their statements will be recorded. Police will examine CCTV footage of the incident and take appropriate action on the basis of an investigation," said Satna Superintendent of Police Riyaz Iqbal.

A profusely bleeding Devratna Soni was first taken to the Ramnagar primary health centre and then to the district hospital. His condition was said to be serious.

In the June 26 incident, a municipal corporation official on an anti-encroachment drive was thrashed with a cricket bat by Akash, the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. "You will be responsible for what happens next if you do not leave in five minutes," he was heard shouting.

The first-time legislator from Indore-3 later told reporters that he was simply "trying to sort out issues between the residents and authorities". Charged with assault and preventing public servants from performing their duty, he has sent to judicial custody until July 7.

(With inputs from Agencies)

