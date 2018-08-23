After 85 Days, Manipur University Will Reopen Today

The students have been demanding the Vice-Chancellor's resignation over multiple allegations

Closed for 85 days, the Manipur University will reopen on Thursday, said M. Dayamon, president of Manipur University Students Union.

Mr Dayamon clarified that the strike is being suspended temporarily as the Union HRD Ministry accepted all conditions of the university community.

The Manipur University Teachers Association and Manipur University Staff Union also announced that work will resume in university on Thursday.

The key demand of the agitators is the removal of the vice chancellor A.B. Pandey for his alleged financial and administrative irregularities. Mr Pandey has denied all charges.

The HRD Ministry had set up a fact-finding committee headed by T. Nandakumar, a retired acting chief justice of Meghalaya High Court. The two members who are joint secretaries at the Centre were not acceptable to the agitating MU communities.

The HRD Ministry accepted all the conditions put forth by these organisations.

The two-member inquiry committee has a retired VC of Tripura as the member and Mr Nandakumar. During the inquiry, the VC will remain on leave. Besides, actions will be taken against Mr Pandey, if indicted.