After 3 MLAs Join Bihar BJP, Minister's Nameplate Goes Missing At Home

Mukesh Sahani is the only representative left of the Vikassheel Insan Party

The nameplate at the home of a Bihar minister has gone missing, leading to a buzz after three of his party's MLAs joined the BJP. The nameplate went missing from Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani's home, who heads Vikassheel Insan Party.

Mr Sahani's party is an alliance partner of the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in Bihar.

The 'missing nameplate' buzz comes a day after Bihar BJP chief and MP Sanjay Jaiswal said Mr Sahani's party is no more with the National Democratic Alliance, or NDA, in Bihar.

In a major setback to Mr Sahani's party, all of its three MLAs joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Mr Sahani is now left as the only representative from his party as an MLC.

He alleged the Bihar BJP has been working on a conspiracy to break him from the very beginning.

The three MLAs who quit Mr Sahani's party are Raju Singh, Mishri Lal Yadav and Swarna Singh.

Following the BJP's demand for resignation, Mr Sahani on Thursday refused to resign from the post of Bihar cabinet minister, saying Nitish Kumar has to take a decision on it and only then he would obey.