After Two Years, Devotees Throng Mosques To Offer Eid Namaz

Celebrations broke out across Delhi with people offering prayers and exchanging greetings.

After a gap of two years, Eid prayers were performed in mosques across Delhi, including the historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, as COVID-19 restrictions remain suspended due to a dip in cases.

On Tuesday morning, several mosques changed Namaz timings, keeping the summer heat in mind. Others held special prayers in two shifts to accommodate devotees.

Tight security arrangements were put in place at major religious places to facilitate peaceful progression of Namaz. The Delhi Police said it would take strict action against people who spread rumour.

Festivities broke out with people greeting each other and eating their favourite delicacies.

"The Namaz of Eid is performed after sunrise and it used to be carried out around 8-9 am earlier. But this time, we preponed it keeping in mind the scorching heat these days," Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said.

Prayers were performed at 6 am at the Jama Masjid. Many other mosques, including Fatehpuri, Sunehri Masjid, Shahjahano Masjid, Bhoori Bhatiyari and Dhaka Masjid, too, held Namaz between 6 am and 7 am.

Junglewali Masjid in Azad Market and a few other mosques held prayers in two shifts to accommodate people.

For the last two years, devotees were forced to offer Namaz at their homes as religious places were closed due to Covid-induced restrictions.

Meanwhile, along with conducting flag marches and Aman Committee meetings, the Delhi Police has urged the people to maintain peace.

Aman Committees or peace committees comprise members from different communities, who spread the message of peace and harmony. They also request people to report any untoward incidents to the police.

Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) said, "We have put in place adequate security and law arrangements across the district. Aman Committee meetings have been conducted as always to maintain peace and tranquility in all the areas." On April 16, a communal clash took place during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti, leaving eight policemen and a civilian injured in Jahangirpuri.

"We have urged the members of the Aman Committees to spread the message that the entire festivities may be celebrated with compassion and warned the people against indulging in any untoward activities. Legal action would be taken against those indulging in mischievous activities," Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said.

Police said patrolling was carried out in various mosques premises and clerics were briefed about court guidelines over the use of loudspeakers.