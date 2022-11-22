Social Media Influencer Slammed For Making Reel On Delhi Murder: 'This Is Insane'

Aarush Gupta has a massive following on social media platforms.

The Shraddha Walkar murder case has sent chills down the spine of everyone across the country. The 27-year-old was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in Delhi in May this year. Aaftab chopped Shraddha's body into multiple pieces and preserved them in a fridge for almost three weeks before gradually disposing them off at different locations across the city over 18 days.

While the entire county is finding it hard to believe that a man can commit such a horrifying crime, one social media influencer is now apparently trying to milk the opportunity to make viral content. The video creator, identified as Aarush Gupta, has been dubbed "insensitive" by social media users for making an Instagram reel about the murder case.

The video, shared by a Twitter user, showed Mr Gupta - without any proper knowledge of the case - enacting what happened between the two lovers. He even used Om Shanti Om's Danstaan-E-Om Shanti Om song in the background of the video.

"Shraddha Walkar case is now influencer reel topic. Trigger warning: Violence, murder, abuse," Twitter user Nirwa Mehta wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Shraddha murder case is now influencer reel topic.



Trigger warning: Violence, murder, abuse. pic.twitter.com/SlUiPgDQQb — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) November 18, 2022

At the end of the clip, even though the influencer claimed that his post is supposed to spread awareness, internet users rightfully called out his "sick" content and slammed Aarush Gupta for the reel.

“Not everything is content. Even if their motive was to spread awareness about the case, they could've done without enacting it, this is a legal issue, more of which a sensitive one,” wrote one user. “This is sick,” said another.

“Is he trying to justify the crime that b*****d committed in the name of love?” wrote a third. “Kindly take action against this sick minded person. This is not an awareness video but just from petty likes and followers,” commented fourth.

“This is insane. They are making a mockery of such kind of brutal case. Shame,” another user said while sharing Mr Gupta's video on the microblogging platform. “What kind of sick society do we live in?” another user wrote.

Aarush Gupta has a massive following on social media platforms. He has around 179,000 followers on Instagram and more than 300,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Meanwhile, coming back to the case, Aftab Poonawala was arrested earlier his month after Shraddha's parents — who hadn't spoken to her since last year as they were upset over their relationship — went to the cops. Delhi police are questioning the 28-year-old for allegedly strangling his partner and sawing her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in the fridge for almost three weeks before dumping them in a forest over several days.