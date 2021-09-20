Afghanistan Heroin Worth Rs 19,000 Crore Seized At Gujarat Port: Report

Consignment originated from Afghanistan and was shipped from a port in Iran to Gujarat (Representational)

Nearly three tonnes of heroin with a street value of over Rs 19,000 crore from Afghanistan have been seized from a port in Gujarat in a major bust, officials said Monday.

Two men were arrested after the heroin, which was kept in two containers marked as carrying talc, was found by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Mundra Port in Gujarat, the government agency said.

The consignment -- with one container carrying nearly 2,000 kg of heroin and another holding nearly 1,000 kg -- originated from Afghanistan and was shipped from a port in Iran to Gujarat, the DRI said.

"Searches have been conducted in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham and Mandvi in Gujarat," the agency said in a statement.

It added that the shipment was estimated to be worth over Rs 19,900 crore.

The investigation also allegedly uncovered the involvement of Afghan nationals, the DRI said, although no one else has been arrested so far.

Afghanistan is the world's biggest producer of heroin, supplying between 80-90 per cent of global output.

Heroin production has boomed in Afghanistan in recent years, helping fund the Taliban which returned to power in August.