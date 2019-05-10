Advanced Helicopter Ops On Day 3 Of Indo-French Naval Exercise 'Varuna'

''Varuna'' is the largest ever joint exercise undertaken by the Indian and French navies till date.

The Indian and French navies intensified the level of operations on the final day of Varuna Sea Phase exercise with multi-helicopter operations with cross deck landings.

Moreover, VBSS teams conducted towing exercise between the French and Indian ships while the fighters operating from the carriers were busy in a high-intensity combat exercise including firing on Pigeon Island off Goa.

In addition, Coordinated Anti-submarine exercise involving the ASW MR aircraft P8i, Seaking and Lynx helicopters were also conducted during the night.

The first phase of the Indo-French joint exercise began off Goa's coast on May 1 and is scheduled to culminate on May 10. The second phase, on the other hand, is slated to be held in May-end near Djibouti.

