'Adore You': Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule's Moving Post For Cyrus Mistry

Supriya Sule in a throwback with Cyrus Mistry

Cyrus Mistry, who died in a car crash on Sunday, was cremated today in Mumbai. The former Tata Sons chairman's death has shocked corporate India.

Supriya Sule, Maharashtra MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter, today shared heartwarming pictures with the business tycoon.

"Adore you..Still can't believe it. We will forever miss you. Rest in peace Cyrus," she captioned the post.

Recalling her friendship of almost three decades with Mr Mistry, Ms Sule said he always kept a low profile and loved Maharashtrian food.

Ms Sule, who called Mr Mistry "her twin", said her family was scheduled to meet Cyrus and his wife in London on September 12.

"Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts," a devastated Ms Sule posted a day before.

Rest in Peace Cyrus 😢😥 pic.twitter.com/4f2FF40BTu — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 5, 2022

Speaking about his food habits, Ms Sule said may be he had a "Maharashtrian soul in him" as he loved thecha, a vegetarian Maharashtrian food preparation. Prawn curry was another favourite, she said.

Among those resent at the funeral today were Cyrus Mistry's elder brother Shapoor Mistry, father-in-law and senior lawyer Iqbal Chagla, industrialists Anil Ambani, Ajit Gulabchand, Deepak Parekh and Vishal Kampani, entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, architect Hafeez Contractor, Supriya Sule, former Congress MP Milind Deora, among others.

Cyrus Mistry was named chairman of Tata Sons in 2012. His shock ouster in 2016 triggered a very public, years-long courtroom and boardroom battle between two of India's most storied corporate clans, the Mistrys and Tatas.

Mr Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa and their two sons.