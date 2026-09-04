Who Is Anil Chakravarthy, Adobe's New CEO Replacing Shantanu Narayen

Adobe's Board of Directors has named Anil Chakravarthy as the company's next president and chief executive officer. He will also join Adobe's Board of Directors when he assumes the role on December 1.

Chakravarthy serves as president of Adobe's Customer Experience Orchestration business and worldwide field operations. He will succeed Shantanu Narayen, who has led the venture for 18 years and will transition to the role of executive chair. Narayen joined the company in 1998.

Who is Anil Chakravarthy?

Anil Chakravarthy joined Adobe in January 2020 as executive vice president and general manager of its Digital Experience business. Later that year, he also took responsibility for Adobe's worldwide field operations serving enterprise customers across the company's product portfolio.

In December 2021, he was promoted to president of Digital Experience and worldwide field operations.

Before joining Adobe, Chakravarthy served as CEO of Informatica for four years. He initially joined the enterprise cloud data management company in 2013 as an executive vice president.

Earlier in his career, he held executive roles at Symantec and VeriSign and also worked at McKinsey & Company, giving him experience across different areas of the technology industry.

Chakravarthy holds a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from the Institute of Technology, Varanasi, India. He also earned a Master of Science and Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Chakravarthy's Role at Adobe

Under his leadership, Adobe said its Customer Experience Orchestration business expanded through innovation-led growth. He has overseen development of market-leading products including Adobe CX Enterprise, GenStudio and Brand Visibility, which use AI to deliver breakthrough customer experiences.

Adobe credited Chakravarthy with helping scale Adobe Experience Platform and introducing new product innovations such as CX Enterprise Coworker. He also championed Adobe's acquisitions and integration of Workfront and Semrush, according to the company.

Speaking about his appointment and Adobe's future direction, Chakravarthy said he was honoured to take on the role at a pivotal time for the company. He said he is focused on driving growth and strengthening Adobe's leadership in agentic software across creativity, productivity and customer experience.

He also credited Shantanu Narayen's leadership in transforming the business and said the company is well positioned for its next phase of growth. "I want to thank the Board for the confidence they've placed in me. I look forward to working closely with our employees, Shantanu and the Board of Directors to continue serving our customers and transforming Adobe in the era of AI," he added.