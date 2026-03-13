Adobe's Shantanu Narayen To Step Down As CEO After 18 Years

Adobe said that its long-serving chief executive Shantanu Narayen, will step down after nearly two decades in the role, triggering a leadership search at one of the world's most influential software companies.

The San Jose-based company said Narayen will transition from the CEO role after a successor is appointed, but will remain as board chair to support the leadership change.

The board has formed a special committee to oversee the search process, considering both internal and external candidates.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to recognise Shantanu's contributions as CEO and architect of Adobe's transformation over the past 18 years, and for positioning Adobe for success in the AI-driven era,” said Frank Calderoni, Lead Independent Director of Adobe.

“As we take the next step in succession planning, we are focused on selecting the right leader for this next exciting chapter of the company's growth and are grateful for Shantanu's continued leadership as CEO to ensure a smooth transition,” Calderoni said.

Narayen informed employees of his decision in a message circulated inside the company on Thursday.

“I want to share with all of you that I have informed the Board of my decision to transition from my role as CEO of Adobe after over 18 years in the job,” he wrote.

“Over the coming months, I will be working with Frank Calderoni, our lead Director, and the Board of Directors to identify my successor and to ensure a smooth transition.”

Narayen emphasised that he will continue to support the company after stepping down from the chief executive role.

“I will stay on as Chair of the Board to support the next CEO just as John and Chuck did when I took on this role,” he said.

Reflecting on his long tenure, Narayen said Adobe had expanded dramatically during the past two decades.

“Over this time, we grew from 3K employees to >30K employees, delivered technology that touched billions of people as customers of our products or the digital experiences that our customers create, leading to our revenue growing from <$1B to >$25B,” he said. “I am so incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Narayen also highlighted the company's future strategy, particularly the growing role of artificial intelligence in creative and digital tools.

“Our mission, Empower Everyone to Create, represents an even larger opportunity in the AI era,” he said.

“The next era of creativity is being written right now — shaped by AI, by new workflows and by entirely new forms of expression.”

Technology leaders across the industry reacted to the announcement.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella congratulated Narayen, writing on social media: “Congrats Shantanu, on a legendary run at Adobe! You've built one of the most important software companies in the world, and expanded what's possible for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere.”

Adobe said Narayen will continue to lead the company while the board conducts the search for a successor.

“I will ensure that I set up Adobe for its next decade of greatness with the right leader and executive team, in partnership with the Board,” Narayen said.

Narayen joined Adobe nearly three decades ago and became chief executive in 2007, overseeing a major transformation of the company's business model and product portfolio.

Under his leadership, Adobe shifted from selling packaged software to a subscription-based cloud platform and expanded its products across digital media, creative tools, and customer experience services. The company's flagship platforms — including Photoshop, Acrobat, and Creative Cloud — have become central tools for creators, businesses, and digital publishers worldwide.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)