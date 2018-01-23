Aditya Thackeray Promoted As Shiv Sena Preps For Solo Act In Polls Over the past eight years, Aditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has emerged as one of the Sena's most emphatic voices, weighing in on major issues and even participating in alliance discussions in 2014.

Aditya Thackeray has been groomed as Uddhav Thackeray's political heir.



Aditya Thackeray has been promoted as "party leader" a post that is seen in the Sena as second only to the chief.



Aditya Thackeray, who led various student agitations, is the president of the Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, which he set up in 2010. He has been groomed as Uddhav Thackeray's political heir.



Over the past eight years, he has emerged as one of the Sena's most emphatic voices, weighing in on major issues and even participating in alliance discussions in 2014.



In 2010, in his early days in politics, Aditya landed in a controversy by having Rohinton Mistry's "Such A Long Journey" removed from the Mumbai University syllabus as he felt the book insulted the "Marathi Manoos" and Shiv Sena.



From these shaky beginnings, Thackeray Junior, who likes to write poetry, has come a long way, positioning himself as a campaigner for relatable causes, including Mumbai's clean-up.



Sources say Aditya is prepping for a big role in the national election and the Maharashtra polls next year.



