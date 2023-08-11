'He Only Said...': Mallikarjun Kharge Defends MP Suspended From Lok Sabha

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was on Thursday suspended from the Lok Sabha.

Congress president and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge today said his party colleague and Lok Sabha whip Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from the lower house on flimsy ground. Mr Kharge claime that he only said "Nirav Modi" and Nirav means "shaant" (quiet in Hindi).

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was on Thursday suspended from the Lok Sabha for allegedly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and disturbing the ministers. The Congress called the action against its floor leader "unbelievable" and "undemocratic".

Mr Chowdhury later told reporters that he had not meant to insult PM Modi. "I didn't mean to offend anyone. I have not said anything wrong," he said.

"Modi ji is sitting 'nirav' on Manipur issue, which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi," he said. "PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his darbaris (courtiers) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privileges committee and I have been suspended till then," he said.

Malliukarjun Kharge today appealed to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to "protect democracy", arguing Mr Chowdhury will be deprived of various Parliamentary committees he is part of.

"...He has been suspended on a flimsy ground... I am pleading with the vice president and the Chairman of the House that you have to protect the democracy as he (Adhir) is in the public accounts committee, business advisory committee too and the CBC selection. He has been deprived of all these institutions and if he is suspended, it's not good," Mr Kharge said.

The motion for Mr Chowdhury's suspension was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"This House having taken the serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, a remark of Mr Chowdhury on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expunged from the proceedings after strong objections from BJP members. Pralhad Joshi had raised point of order and demanded an apology from the Congress member.