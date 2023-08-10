Congress' Adhir Chowdhury Suspended From Lok Sabha Over 'Misconduct'

Congress's leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was suspended from the House today for allegedly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and disturbing the ministers. This was a first time the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha has got a suspension order. The matter will be referred to a Privileges Committee, sources said.

The motion for Mr Chowdhury's suspension was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"This House having taken the serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report," he said.

The resolution was adopted by voice vote.

"I didn't mean to offend anyone. I have not said anything wrong" Mr Chowdhury told reporters.

Earlier today, a remark of Mr Chowdhury on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expunged from the proceedings after strong objections from BJP members. Pralhad Joshi had raised point of order and demanded an apology from the Congress member.

After the debate on the No-Confidence Motion against the Narendra Modi government, which was defeated, the Speaker said the conduct of two members -- the BJP's Virendra Awasthi and Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury -- had been a breach of decorum.

Virendra Awasthi apologised and said he could not tolerate negative comments against the Prime Minister.