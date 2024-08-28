Adani Group To Further Invest Rs 3,500 Crore In Madhya Pradesh: Karan Adani

Adani Group plans to set up a 2 million-tonne cement grinding unit, Karan Adani said.

The Regional Industry Conclave is underway in Gwalior, marking the third such event in Madhya Pradesh in the past six months. Nine industry sectors have expressed keen interest in establishing operations in the region. Among the notable announcements, the Adani Group has revealed plans to set up major facilities, including a cement factory in Guna, a defence system factory in Shivpuri, and a women-operated jacket factory in Badarwas.

Karan Adani, Managing Director, Adani Port and SEZ Limited, announced that the Adani Group plans to invest Rs 3,500 crores in two major projects in the state.

"Today, I am proud to announce two more projects. The Adani Group plans to set up a 2 million-tonne cement grinding unit in Guna and a state-of-the-art propelling unit in Shivpuri. These two projects will result in an investment of Rs 3,500 crore and create over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs," he said.

Under Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav's visionary leadership, Madhya Pradesh is truly becoming 'मुख्य प्रदेश.' The Adani Group is deeply committed to supporting this transformation.



I am proud to announce our contribution with two new projects : a 2 million-ton cement unit in… pic.twitter.com/sFCLz2fgzp — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) August 28, 2024

"Under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is becoming a standout example of economic growth. I am proud to say that the Adani Group is deeply committed to this vision at the both national and state level. In Madhya Pradesh, we have already invested Rs 18,250 crores and created 12,000 jobs. Gwalior is fast becoming a tourism hotspot a pool of high-quality talent, and a key transportation hub. These developments will make Gwalior a key economic centre. Adani Defence facility in Gwalior is the country's largest small-arms plant and has positioned Madhya Pradesh as a global hub for small-arms manufacturing," Mr Adani said.

The Gwalior-Chambal region, strategically positioned with seven major road corridors of the country passing through or near it, has attracted significant interest from industry leaders.

Previously, similar conclaves were held in Jabalpur in July and Ujjain in February.