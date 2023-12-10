Adani Group Plants 29 Million Trees, Targets 100 Million By 2030

Gautam Adani said this is one of the most ambitious pledges by an Indian corporate globally. (File)

Adani Group has planted 29 million trees as part of the World Economic Forum's target to plant a trillion trees by 2030, group chairman Gautam Adani said today. Their target is to plant 100 million trees by the end of this decade to contribute to the mission.

Of these, the group aims to plant 37 million mangrove trees on India's coasts and 63 million inland trees, Mr Adani said while sharing an update today in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Happy to share that the Adani Group continues to execute on its historic pledge in support of @wef's @1t_org platform and ambition to plant a trillion trees by 2030. Of this global WEF pledge, we are committed to plant 100 million trees by 2030, one of the most ambitious pledges… — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 10, 2023

"Happy to share that the Adani Group continues to execute on its historic pledge in support of @wef's @1t_org platform and ambition to plant a trillion trees by 2030. Of this global WEF pledge, we are committed to plant 100 million trees by 2030, one of the most ambitious pledges by an Indian corporate globally," he said.

"Already at 29 million, we continue to give our best for enhancing biodiversity, climate resilience, and rural livelihoods. Our goal: 37 million mangroves on India's coasts and 63 million inland trees. #COP28," added Mr Adani.

This is among the various green initiatives taken by the Adani Group to ensure sustainability.

Ambuja and ACC, both owned by the Adani Group, are leading a sustainable revolution in the cement industry, Mr Adani said last Thursday.

"Over 90% of our cement production is now blended cements recycling waste fly ash and slag. This significant shift not only enhances the environmental footprint of our cement but also marks a substantial step towards sustainability," he said.

Besides, Adani Group is committed to powering 60% of its cement production with renewable energy sources by 2028, said Mr Adani. "This ambitious goal will establish us as a frontrunner in the global arena of sustainable cement production," he added.

Adani Electricity, the power distribution arm of the group, is on its course to provide 60% renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027, he had earlier said ahead of the COP28 climate summit.

"Currently, over 38% of our supply is green. This Diwali, we achieved a landmark by fuelling Mumbai entirely with 100% renewable energy, demonstrating our dedication to a sustainable future," he had said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)