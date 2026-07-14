Adani Group Fastest To Enter India's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands: Report

The Adani Group has become the fastest brand to enter India's 'Top 10 Most Valuable Brands' for the first time, while Adani Power became the country's top energy brand in the 'Brand Finance India 100 Report 2026', it was announced on Tuesday.

The Adani Group secured eighth rank, up from 13 last year, thus becoming the fastest company to break into India's 'Top 10' in just three years, according to leading independent brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

The report valued the Adani Group at $8.48 billion (net of approximately $500 million relating to Adani Wilmar and associated consumer-facing brands), up from $6.46 billion a year ago.

According to the findings, the 31.3 per cent uptick is the highest among India's 'Top 20' brands, making the Adani Group the country's third-most valuable conglomerate.

The Group has also recorded the steepest three-year climb among India's 'Top 25' most valuable brands, advancing 15 positions during the period.

Over the past year alone, it has added $2.02 billion in brand value - more than its entire valuation in 2022.

Meanwhile, Adani Power emerged as India's most valuable energy brand, with its brand value surging 152 per cent to $1.8 billion.

Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions also feature among India's 'Top Five' energy brands, while Adani Total Gas further strengthens the Group's presence in the rankings.

"The Adani Group's entry into India's top 10 most valuable brands reflects the strength of a business that has become deeply embedded in India's growth story. Through its expanding presence across infrastructure, logistics and energy, the Group has built a powerful portfolio of brands supporting some of the country's most important economic priorities," said Alex Haigh, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Brand Finance.

The Adani Group's Brand Strength Index (BSI) also climbed 3.6 points to 84, lifting the Group eight places to 'Rank 18'.

Among India's 'Top 20' companies, the Adani Group recorded the fastest gain in Brand Strength, placing the diversified conglomerate alongside some of India's most established consumer and retail brands - a reflection of growing familiarity, trust and stakeholder confidence, said the report.

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