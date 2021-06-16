Exclusive: After $7 Billion Loss In Stock Value, Adani CFO's Explanation

"What's important for us is that we have a diversified register," Jugeshinder Singh To NDTV.

A day after a bloodbath on Monday at the markets where shares of Adani Group fell as much as 25 per cent, amid reports that the National Securities Depository Ltd had frozen the accounts of three foreign portfolio investors, there has been a partial recovery after a clarification from the company. But there is continued pressure on these stocks even today. Adani Group, for its part, has said that the accounts of these foreign investors remain active, contrary to what has been reported. However, key questions continue to be asked about the structure of the company, the nature of its investors and opacity in its dealings.

Here are the highlights of what Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh To NDTV: