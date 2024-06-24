NDTV Expanded Regional Presence, 39% Jump In Digital Traffic: Gautam Adani

In the last financial year, NDTV Group expanded its presence across consumer segments

NDTV has expanded its presence regionally and scaled up its digital traffic in the past one year, Adani Enterprises chairman Gautam Adani said in the Group's Annual General Meeting today.

In his address to shareholders, Mr Adani said, "Our media entity NDTV expanded its presence regionally and scaled digitally, with a 39 per cent increase in global digital traffic. Keeping in mind the quality of programs we intend to broadcast, we also invested in cutting edge next-generation digital infrastructure, and added new facilities in BKC, Mumbai, and NCR, Delhi."

In April this year, NDTV Group had announced its financial performance for the last quarter of 2023-2024. The Group recorded a 59 per cent revenue growth compared to the same period last year.

NDTV Convergence, the company's digital arm, witnessed a 39 per cent increase in global digital traffic in March 2024 over April 2023 on its platforms.

In the last financial year, NDTV Group expanded its presence across consumer segments with the launch of NDTV MP-CG, NDTV Rajasthan, and NDTV Profit. Additionally, NDTV Marathi is being launched on May 1.

A recent survey by the prestigious Reuters Institute at Oxford University found that NDTV 24x7 is India's most-watched news channel and ndtv.com is the country's most popular news website. This is the fourth time in a that NDTV has topped these rankings.

Addressing the shareholders, Mr Adani also reflected on how the company fought to defend its integrity and reputation amid an attack by foreign short-seller Hindenburg. He said the Group had not only weathered the storm but emerged stronger. "The true measure of success," Mr Adani stated, "is our ability to stand firm in the face of adversity". "Perseverance never more evident than what we demonstrated last year. Adani Group fought back against attacks on integrity, and reputation by foreign short sellers. Proved no challenge can weaken the foundations of the Adani Group," he added.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

