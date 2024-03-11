Adani Green Operationalizes 1,000 MW Of Khavda Renewable Energy Park

AGEL said it has delivered 1,000 MW in less than 12 months of commencing work at Khavda

The Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has operationalized a cumulative capacity of 1,000 MW solar energy at the world's largest renewable energy park at Gujarat's Khavda, the company said on Monday.

With this, the AGEL has achieved an operational capacity of 9,478 MW in its journey to the stated goal of 45,000 MW by 2030, the company said in a press statement.

"AGEL delivered 1,000 MW in less than 12 months of commencing work at Khavda. This involved installing approximately 2.4 million solar modules. The accelerated progress underscores AGEL's commitment to India's goal of achieving 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030," it said.

The project is expected to be completed in the next five years and will create over 15,200 green jobs, the AGEL added.

To enable its water neutrality goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, the AGEL has committed to deploy waterless cleaning robots for the entire solar capacity to address dust accumulation on panels to increase energy output and help conserve water in the arid Kutch region.

With a locked-in growth trajectory up to 20.8 Gigawatt (GW), AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 9 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states.

The company is credited with developing several renewable energy power plants, the latest being the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power cluster of 2,140 Megawatt (MW) in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)