Adani Foundation's Reach Expands To 9.1 Million In 19 States: Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani addressed the annual general meeting of Adani Enterprises on Monday.

Adani Foundation's overall reach has now extended to over nine million individuals across 6,769 villages in 19 states, industrialist Gautam Adani told his company's shareholders today.

Each figure related to the foundation tells a story of change, of a life empowered, and of a community given an opportunity to develop, the Adani Enterprises chairman said at the annual general meeting.

Adani Foundation is the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the oil-to-ports business group.

Sharing the foundation's achievements, he said the Adani Saksham skill development initiative empowered 1,69,000 young individuals with essential skills to help them secure a brighter future and potentially become entrepreneurs.

The health outreach programmes of the foundation, which includes its mobile health care units and camps, have touched two million lives, delivering essential services to many remote communities, he said.

The SuPoshan project, he said, delivers the necessary nutrition to 4,14,000 women and children to fortify the foundations of future generations.

Mr Adani said his wife, Priti, tells him at least one story every day about how Adani Foundation impacted people's lives. "These are life lessons both humbling and inspiring at the same time," he said.

Speaking at the AGM, Mr Adani also shared his journey and vision for the future. His speech highlighted how the company improved its financials and faced the challenges, including a short-seller attack last year.