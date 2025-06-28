Gautam Adani, Family Attend Grand Jagannath Rath Yatra In Puri

Industrialist Gautam Adani and members of his family were present in Odisha's Puri today to attend the annual Rath Yatra, one of India's most significant religious festivals. Accompanied by his wife Priti Adani and son Karan Adani, the Adani Group chairman participated in the rituals associated with the procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.

The Adani Group is assisting pilgrims and local authorities during the nine-day festival, which draws millions of devotees to the coastal city.

The support initiative, coordinated by the Adani Foundation, includes large-scale meal distribution, provision of drinking water, safety gear for workers, and collaboration with local volunteers and institutions.

The initiative follows a similar outreach earlier this year during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where the Group supported food distribution and services for pilgrims in partnership with religious and civic bodies.

From June 26 to July 8, the Adani Group has committed to providing an estimated four million meals and beverages to devotees, volunteers, and frontline workers. These are being distributed through multiple designated food counters set up across Puri.

Cool beverage stalls have also been established to help pilgrims manage the intense summer heat in Odisha.

