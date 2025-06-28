In Mid-Air Drama, Air India Flyer Abuses Passenger Minutes Before Landing

Unruly scenes were witnessed mid-air after a passenger reportedly misbehaved with another flyer on board an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi today. The incident happened when preparations were underway for landing, Air India said.

The airline said that a member of the cabin crew noticed a passenger on board flight AI454 "standing in the aisle, engaging in a verbal altercation with another passenger".

"The second passenger reported to the crew that the individual was being abusive," Air India said in a statement.

It said the complainant was relocated to a business class seat for the duration of the landing and that the disruptive passenger was handed over to the airport security after the flight landed in Delhi.

"Our cabin crew immediately de-escalated the situation by relocating the second passenger to a business class seat for the duration of the landing," the airline said.

Air India, insisting that the airline maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards disruptive behaviour, said the pilot-in-command "notified our security team on the ground about the situation, who were present upon the flight's arrival in Delhi. The disruptive passenger was handed over to the airport security for further investigation."

"Air India prioritises the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew. We will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities, and the matter is now under their purview," it added.

Norms by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are in place to tackle on-board disruptive and unruly behaviour by passengers. These include setting up an internal committee by the airline concerned to decide on the action to be taken against the unruly passenger, including putting the flyer on the no-fly list.