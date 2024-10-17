Adani Enterprises Raises $500 Million Primary Equity To Further Its Growth Plans

AEL's current incubation portfolio includes airports and roads in the transport and logistics sector.

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Thursday said it has completed the qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each of AEL ("Equity Shares") aggregating to approximately Rs 4,200 crores ($500 million).

According to Adani, a total of 1,41,79,608 Equity Shares were allocated at an issue price of Rs 2,962 per equity share through the QIP.

The transaction was launched post-market hours on 9 October 2024 with a deal size of approximately INR 4,200 crores ($500 million) and closed on 15 October 2024.

The QIP saw overwhelming demand, receiving bids of approximately 4.2x of the deal size from a diverse group of investors, including global long-only investors, major Indian mutual funds, and insurance companies.

This underscores AEL's position as India's largest listed incubator of scalable and large businesses in core infrastructure which addresses the needs of India.

AEL's current incubation portfolio includes airports and roads in the transport and logistics sector, new energy ecosystem (including solar and wind manufacturing) and data centres in the energy and utility sector. AEL's other businesses including copper, PVC, defence and specialized manufacturing, focus on import substitution and address India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The proceeds from the QIP will be utilized for funding capital expenditure, debt repayment and general corporate purposes. SBI Capital Markets Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and ICICI Securities Limited were the book-running lead managers for the Issue ("BRLMs").

Further Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as an advisor in connection with the issue. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as Legal Counsel to AEL as to Indian law and Trilegal and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as Legal Counsels to the BRLMs as to Indian law and International law, respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)