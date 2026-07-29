Adani Enterprises Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly EBITDA At Rs 5,642 Crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA at Rs 5,642 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal (Q1 FY27) -- up by 49 per cent (year-on-year) as total income stood at Rs 33,546 crore, up by 50 per cent.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,295 crore (excluding OFAC settlement of Rs 2,644 crore) for the quarter as Adani Airports EBITDA increased by 49 per cent YoY to Rs 1,633 crore, the flagship Adani Group company said in a statement.

The statement further stated that the quarter results reflect the strength of AEL's diverse portfolio of established and incubating businesses, which provides both stability and growth.

"Adani Enterprises has begun FY27 with an exceptionally strong performance, delivering its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 5,642 crore, driven by the growing scale and maturity of our infrastructure and incubation platforms," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

The commencement of international operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, toll collections on the Ganga Expressway, the expansion of our solar module capacity and a major new hyperscale data centre order mark important milestones in our growth journey, he highlighted.

"The successful Rs 15,000 crore QIP (qualified institutional placement) further reflects strong institutional confidence in our strategy and execution capabilities. As India's infrastructure requirements expand, we remain focused on building globally competitive businesses that advance national priorities and create enduring value for all our stakeholders," the Adani Group Chairman noted.

With capacity ramp-up, AEL's copper business added EBITDA of Rs 749 crore for the quarter.

Adani New Industries commissioned a new module line of 1.7 GW in the quarter as Navi Mumbai Airport started international operations from July 15.

Toll collections also commenced at the Ganga Expressway project from May 15, said the company.

Having established a strong foundation of an infra-platform through a disciplined investment cycle, AEL is now poised to witness the phase where capacity utilisation of its assets and operational efficiencies will translate into meaningful financial outcomes for its shareholders, said the company.

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