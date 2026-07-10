Adani Partners With French Firm To Develop Low-Carbon Chemicals In India

Adani Enterprises Ltd has partnered with French clean-technology company Dioxycle to develop low-carbon chemical manufacturing in India, beginning with a pilot plant to produce formic acid using captured carbon dioxide and renewable electricity, the companies said on Friday.

The project will be located at an Adani Group site and aims to demonstrate how captured carbon emissions can be converted into industrial chemicals using renewable power. Subject to successful validation of the pilot, the partners plan to scale up the technology for commercial production.

Formic acid is used across industries including textiles, agriculture and manufacturing.

The partnership marks Adani Group's entry into low-carbon chemicals, expanding beyond its renewable energy and infrastructure businesses.

The companies said they will also explore producing other industrial chemicals used in sectors such as energy, materials, packaging and manufacturing, many of which continue to rely on fossil fuel-based feedstocks.

"We are proud to pilot India's first formic acid production facility powered entirely by renewable electricity and captured carbon. This partnership with Dioxycle is a testament to how strategic industrial synergies can turn carbon liabilities into sustainable, cost-effective economic assets," Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Group, said.

Dioxycle's technology uses electricity and captured carbon dioxide instead of fossil fuels to manufacture chemicals, with the aim of lowering emissions and reducing dependence on conventional production processes.

"This partnership demonstrates how clean technology and industrial scale can come together to reshape how essential chemicals are produced. India offers a unique combination of renewable energy, manufacturing capability, and ambition. Together with Adani, we aim to build a competitive and scalable model for low-carbon chemical production," said Sarah Lamaison, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Dioxycle.

The companies said the collaboration also reflects growing India-Europe cooperation in clean technologies as manufacturers seek lower-carbon supply chains.

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