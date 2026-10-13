Adani Enterprises, Jabil Sign MoU For Data Centre Hardware Joint Venture

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and global engineering, supply chain and manufacturing company Jabil Inc. on Tuesday said they have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a proposed 50:50 joint venture to manufacture and assemble artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre equipment in India.

The MoU follows the June 2026 announcement of Adani Group and Jabil's intent to establish a strategic alliance to develop an AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing ecosystem in India.

"The AI revolution will demand far more than just breakthroughs in algorithms. It will require an entire new industrial architecture where energy, hyperscale infrastructure, advanced computing and precision manufacturing converge to power the intelligence economy," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.

At Adani, "our vision is to expand up the AI value chain evolving from powering and hosting AI infrastructure to engineering and manufacturing the critical systems that will define the next generation of computing", the billionaire industrialist said.

According to a statement, the proposed joint venture remains subject to execution of definitive agreements, receipt of applicable approvals, and satisfaction of customary conditions.

"Our proposed joint venture with Jabil marks a strategic step towards this future, combining Jabil's world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities with Adani's integrated strengths in energy, infrastructure and data centres to help build the physical backbone of the global AI economy," said Gautam Adani.

The venture would provide a manufacturing base in India to serve domestic demand and support exports.

The companies estimate the global market opportunity at more than $3 trillion over the next seven years, driven by investment in AI computing.

"The signing of this MoU is the next step forward in our shared efforts to establish a scaled AI infrastructure manufacturing platform in India, a market we believe will become increasingly important for both domestic and global AI infrastructure demand," Jabil Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Dastoor said.

"Integrating Jabil's 60 years of engineering and manufacturing expertise with Adani's significant infrastructure and energy capabilities, we can bring our rack-level data centre solutions to more hyperscalers in India and around the world," he added.

The venture is aligned with Adani Group's $100 billion commitment to develop 5 GW of green-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035. The proposed venture would add hardware manufacturing to the Group's presence across infrastructure, energy, logistics and data centres.

The joint venture would manufacture and assemble AI racks, servers, storage and networking equipment used in data centres. The racks would house high-performance computing systems for AI applications and other digital services, the statement said.

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