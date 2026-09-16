Noise From Plant Powering Musk's AI Data Centres Keeps Mississippi Locals Awake

Billionaire Elon Musk's growing AI business in the Memphis area in Tennessee, is facing backlash from residents in neighbouring Southaven, Mississippi, over constant noise from a power plant supplying his data centres.

Gas turbines at the plant have been running all day to provide power to xAI's Colossus data centre in Memphis. Residents say the noise sounds like a jet engine and has made it difficult for them to sleep.

CBS News found that nighttime noise levels near the site reached around 50-60 decibels. This is above the World Health Organisation's recommended nighttime level of 40 decibels.

Krystal Polk, 52, told CBS News that she remembers being able to hear birds chirping at her family home. Now, she said the plant's "constant roaring" stays in her ears even after she leaves the area.

"It's like you're in the middle of the airport where the planes are taking off, but they never take off," she said.

Another resident described the noise as being so strong that it could be physically felt, saying it was "like, in your chest almost."

The complaints have led to the formation of the Safe and Sound Coalition, a group run by local residents.

The group has started a petition calling for the power plant to be shut down. More than 1,400 people have signed it.

In a press release, xAI said last month that it had started installing sound walls and silencers to reduce the noise. The company is spending millions of dollars on the measures, but residents say there has been little improvement so far.

The noise complaints come as Musk continues to expand his AI operations around Memphis.

Construction of the Colossus 1 data centre began just north of Southaven in 2024. Two more data centres were announced by January 2026.

In July, Musk also confirmed another data centre, called "Minihard", in a reply to a post on X.

Musk's SpaceX and xAI projects are expected to bring more than $20 billion in investments to Southaven.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has welcomed the projects, saying they will "bring amazing opportunities to its residents for generations."