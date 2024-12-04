Adani Defence Delivers 2nd Drishti-10 Drone To Navy For Maritime Security

Adani Defence had previously delivered the Drishti-10 Starliner to the Indian Army as well. (File)

Adani Defence and Aerospace has delivered a second Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone to the Indian Navy, boosting India's maritime forces' capabilities to monitor shipping lines and mitigate piracy risks.

Following the handover of the first Drishti-10 to the Indian Navy earlier this year, the induction of the second unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), a version of the Israel's Hermes 900 medium-altitude long-endurance UAV, into naval maritime operations was initiated at Porbandar in Gujarat, sources aware of the matter said.

R Adm Janak Bevli, VSM, Asst Chief of Naval Staff (Air) visited #NavalAirEnclave#Porbandar on 28 Nov 24 and reviewed Air operations & ongoing infra projects. The Admiral held discussions with #FOGNA and interacted with the Naval and Civilian staff of #NAE@Indiannavy@IN_WNCpic.twitter.com/SA7sAkB8vQ — Gujarat Naval Area (@IN_GDD) November 29, 2024

Drishti 10 Starliner drone, manufactured by Adani Defence and Aerospace, a part of the conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani, at its Hyderabad facility, is an advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance and 450 kg payload capacity.

The only all-weather military platform, with NATO's STANAG 4671 (standardized agreement 4671) certification for the UAV system's airworthiness, is cleared to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

Sources said the platform provides over the horizon, persistent multi payload, fully autonomous capabilities and Satcom-based operations.

The Drishti 10 is a force multiplier providing the Indian Navy with the ability to monitor vast maritime territories and unparalleled situational awareness.

This marks the first-ever integration of such an advanced payload suites onto a MALE platform, enabling the Indian Navy with differentiated capabilities to dominate maritime surveillance, they said.

MALE stands for Medium Altitude Long Endurance, and is a type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that can fly at altitudes of 10,000 to 30,000 feet. MALE UAVs are typically used for surveillance and reconnaissance, and can have a flight endurance of 24 to 48 hours.

Adani Defence had previously delivered the Drishti-10 Starliner to the Indian Army as well.

The first Drishti-10 Starliner was delivered to the Indian Navy in January this year and the second to Army in June.

The Indian Army, which has ordered two such drones, will deploy the first at its Bhatinda base in Punjab from where it can keep an eye on the entire western border with Pakistan.

Drishti 10 has reached significant milestones through its flight operations in Porbandar and Bhatinda by the Indian Navy and the Indian Army, exemplifying a new era for India's indigenous unmanned defence capabilities.

Drishti 10, India's only indigenous UAV operating reliably above 32,000+ feet with large payload carrying capacity and distinctively long endurance, is not only endured in harsh conditions but excelled, proving its resilience over the challenging terrains and climates of the Himalayas, sources said, adding this performance reinforces India's capacity for innovation and strength under pressure, serving as a testament to our country's unwavering resolve to protect and advance our strategic interests.

Moreover, the Drishti 10 Starliner embodies more than a single achievement -- it reflects a larger vision for India's defence future. In less than three years, Adani Defence has achieved what traditionally takes five to six years in the industry, delivering MALE UAV capabilities to both the Indian Army and Navy.

During a recent visit to the Porbandar base, Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, VSM, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Air), reviewed the ongoing operations and engaged with the Adani Defence team, led by AVM KVR Raju, VM (Retd.), Technical Head, UAVs & Missiles.

The induction, sources said, marks a defining moment in India's journey toward self-reliance in defence technology, a testament to the seamless collaboration between Adani Defence and the Indian Navy, driven by a shared commitment to safeguarding maritime interests.

