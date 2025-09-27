Viksit Bharat 2047: How Adani Cement Is Bridging Schools And Industry

Adani Cement is taking a big step towards India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by actively linking education with industry through its FutureX initiative.

The programme is designed to empower students with practical learning experiences, exposure to research and innovation, and opportunities to develop employability and entrepreneurial skills.

By connecting schools and universities with Adani Cement's operations, laboratories, and R&D facilities, the initiative ensures hands-on learning and collaboration that go beyond classroom education.

Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Cement, while speaking at an event, said, “Adani Cement FutureX is our commitment to India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. While the Government is shaping the Yogya Bharat Mission to empower youth with employability and entrepreneurial skills, our initiative complements this effort by creating real-world learning bridges across schools and campuses.”

Mr Bahety said that Adani Cement plays a major role in nation-building, emphasising that “cement is very closely associated with infrastructure and housing, which are the backbone of any economy.”

Focusing on academia, Mr Bahety stressed the importance of nurturing future leaders. “Why should we not also engage with academia? How can we help the students who are the future leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047?” he asked, highlighting the initiative's objective of providing students with practical exposure to real-world industry practices.

Through FutureX, Adani Cement aims to create collaborative partnerships with schools and universities, enabling students to participate in research, innovation and skill-building programmes.

Mr Bahety encouraged active participation and feedback from academic partners, stating, “You are now partners to a very exciting, hardworking, re-imaginative team. We would be very open to further ideas and suggestions on how you can help us.”

The initiative, he added, is designed to nurture the next generation of leaders who will drive India's growth towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Detailing the scale of the programme, Mr Bahety said that it currently spans 280 schools, 120 universities, including IITs and NITs, and over 400 academic institutions, reaching more than four lakh students. He reiterated the company's commitment to boosting entrepreneurship and employability by giving students practical industry experience.

“We want to engage very closely with the future leaders and give them real-life exposure,” he said, highlighting the programme's focus on real-world application.

Adani Cement's FutureX initiative connects industry and education, offers hands-on experience and promotes research and innovation. It helps students gain the skills they need to contribute to India's growth and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)