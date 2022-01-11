Kerala Sex Assault Case: Director Records Statement Before Crime Branch

The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress (File)

Film director Balachandra Kumar, on Tuesday appeared before the Crime Branch team which has been probing a case against actor Dileep and five others for allegedly threatening investigation officers in the '2017 actress sexual assault case' in which the actor is also an accused.

The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police had registered a case against Dileep and five others on Sunday for allegedly threatening the investigation officers.

Kumar, who met the media after appearing before the Crime Branch, claimed discussions regarding the conspiracy to attack the investigating officers were held at many places.

"If the matter came up only once, then that might be an emotional outburst. But the same matter was discussed many times at many places which means there was a proper planning," he said.

Kumar, who had recently made some startling revelations against Dileep in the actress assault case through the media, said his revelations came out this late because of many reasons which he will submit before the court tomorrow.

He also claimed that there is evidence including digital ones to prove that Dileep had influenced the witnesses.

The crime branch registered the case on a complaint filed by an investigating officer based on a purported audio clip of Dileep which was released by a TV channel recently in which the actor was heard conspiring to attack the officials.

The actor and five others were booked under various provisions of IPC including sections 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offense), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

While Dileep, two of his relatives and two others were named in the FIR, the sixth accused has been mentioned as an "identifiable person".

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court today asked the police not to take any action against Dileep, in connection with the new case registered against him till January 14 when his anticipatory bail plea would be heard again.

The victim -- an actress who worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films -- was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress.

There are ten accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people. Dileep was arrested subsequently and let out on bail later.

The fresh case comes as the trial in the actress assault matter was progressing in a special court in Kochi.

