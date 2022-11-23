Actor Vikram Gokhale Hospitalised In Pune, Condition Critical

The actor remains in critical condition.

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune over health complications. The television and stage actor is currently undergoing treatment, reported PTI.

The doctors, however, refused to reveal any further information and said Gokhale's family will give an update on his health status.

The actor remains in critical condition. According to a report by the Marathi outlet Navshakti, the veteran actor was brought to the hospital a few days ago and his condition stabilised after the treatment. The report further claimed that over the past couple of days his condition again began to deteriorate and he is now critical.

There are no details about his illness and no statement has been issued by the family or the hospital so far.

The actor made his debut in the film industry at the age of 26 in the year 1971 with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Mr Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Agneepath' and the 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In 2010, he won the National Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in the Marathi film Anumati. He also made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Aaghaat.

He was last seen in the Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty-starrer Nikamma, which was released in theatres in June this year.