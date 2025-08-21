Actor Vijay's Supporter Dies On Way To TVK's Mega Madurai Rally

A 33-year-old supporter of Tamil actor and politician Vijay died today while travelling to attend the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) mega state conference in Madurai.

Prabhakaran, a resident of Chennai, had set out with friends late on Wednesday night in a van bound for the event. According to police and hospital authorities, the vehicle halted near Chakkimangalam in Madurai district earlier today, where Prabhakaran stepped out briefly. When he failed to return, his friends went in search and found him unconscious.

He was rushed to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, the dean of the hospital confirmed.

The death occurred as TVK president Vijay launched his second state-level conference in Madurai, a major show of strength ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Thousands of supporters gathered at the venue, where the actor-politician positioned TVK as a third front in a state long dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Addressing his supporters, Vijay invoked the legacies of CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Vijaykanth.

Details to follow.