Ranvir Shorey Claims He Got Threats Over Nehru Tweet, Shares Screenshots

Actor Ranvir Shorey said he will not be intimidated by the threat. (File)

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday claimed he received threatening messages from a man at the behest of Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap for sharing a meme that was "objectionable" to "crores of citizens and Congress party workers".

Mr Shorey took to Twitter and shared screenshots of electronic communication with a man, who claimed himself to be Suraj Thakur, who asked him to "delete the content from all social media platforms or else face the wrath of the consequences."

"This is on the instruction of Shri Bhai Jagtap, MLC (Maharashtra), Hon. President, Mumbai Congress. I am Suraj Thakur, you can search who am I and what am I and would like to talk n discuss with you regarding your tweet posted today in which you have made some derogatory statements defaming Gandhi/Nehru family which is quite objectionable to crores n crores citizens of the country and Congress party workers which you should kindly note. Also, I am sure you are not aware of the legal consequences you can face for using such words for a former PM. I strongly advise you to give an apology ASAP and delete the content from all social media platforms or else face the wrath of the consequences," read the screenshot of the conversation started by the Angrezi Medium actor.

Notably, Mr Shorey recently posted a picture of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru standing along with another man, saying he should have used a condom.

Mr Shorey, who later deleted the tweet mentioned in the message, in a reply said he is not a supporter of the Congress party and will not be intimidated by the threat.

"The tweet you mentioned has been deleted as I admit it was misunderstood to be about Pandit Nehru, even though it was about other people in the photo. However, please be informed that I am not a supporter of the Congress party, and I retain my right to freedom of speech as granted to me under the constitution of India. I will not be intimidated," read another screengrab shared by him of his reply.

Later, Mr Shorey shared a meme of an edited picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his recent visit to the construction site of the new Parliament building in New Delhi for inspection of the work.

In the picture, another photograph of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, along with leaders of other Opposition parties was digitally edited under the shoe of the Prime Minister with the captain: "Bhaago, bhaiyon aur behnon, Modzilla aaya!"