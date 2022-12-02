Actor Nora Fatehi Questioned By Probe Agency In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for recording her statement in connection with an ongoing Rs 200 crore money laundering probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and associates, official sources said.

Ms Fatehi, 30, has been questioned by the federal agency in the past.

Sources said the actor, known for her dance numbers in Bollywood films, will be questioned about Chandrashekhar and her statement will be recorded under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).