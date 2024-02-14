Actor Gautami Tadimalla Joins AIADMK Months After Quitting BJP

"By joining the AIADMK, I hope I will be able to serve the people," she said

Popular film actress Gautami Tadimalla on Wednesday called on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and formally got inducted into the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

The 55-year-old actress, who acted in over 120 films and was paired with top stars such as Rajinikanth and actor-politician Kamal Hassan, quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in October 2023 after serving it for more than 25 years.

On Wednesday, Gautami, who was born in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, called on former chief minister Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai and formally joined the AIADMK, a press release said.

The AIADMK chief handed over a copy of the book 'Maaperum Tamilkanavu (The Great Tamil Dream)' with an image of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai to Gautami on the occasion.

"I was impressed by Annan (elder brother in Tamil) for his ability to unite everyone to fight for the welfare of the people. Today I am very happy to join the party. By joining the AIADMK, I hope I will be able to serve the people.

"You all know that I was in the BJP for 25 years and had quit that party due to some reasons. I am very happy to join the AIADMK today." Gautami later told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)