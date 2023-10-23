Veteran Actor Gautami Tadimalla Quits BJP: 5 Facts About Her

Gautami Tadimalla was in a relationship with Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan (File)

Actor Gautami Tadimalla, a longstanding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made headlines by announcing that she has resigned from the party.

In a letter dated October 23, Ms Tadimalla cited her disappointment with what she perceived as a lack of support from the party's leadership during a challenging personal crisis as the reason for her decision. “I am at the point where my daughter and I should have been settled, safe and secure, and yet I found to my horror that Mr. C Alagappan has swindled me of my money, property and documents,” Ms Tadimalla said.

Here are some facts about the former BJP leader:

– Gautami Tadimalla, born on July 2, 1969, is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films. Her father, Dr T R Seshagiri Raom was a radiation oncologist and her mother Dr Vasundhara was a pathologist.

– Gautami Tadimalla attended Bishop Cotton Girls' School. Some of her favourite subjects were — Physics and English.

– Ms Tadimalla was in a relationship with Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan. After dating for 13 years, the two decided to part ways. In a blog, shared in November 2016, she said, “It is heartbreaking for me to have to say today that I and Mr. Haasan are no longer together. After almost 13 years together, it has been one of the most devastating decisions that I have ever had to make in my life. It is never easy for anyone in a committed relationship to realise that their paths have irreversibly diverged and that the only choices in front of them are to either compromise with their dreams for life or to accept the truth of their solitude and move ahead. “

– Gautami Tadimalla also has an honorary doctorate from Malaysia's Asia Metropolitan University. She received it for her outstanding work in the fields of Wellness and Community Service.

- Ms Tadimalla was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 35 years old. Gautami Tadimalla also founded the Life Again Foundation (LAF) to help cancer patients. LAF has organised over 360 motivational camps, cancer awareness campaigns, and food drives. They also offer yoga and alternative therapy programs, conduct health check-up camps, operate two mobile hospitals, and sponsor underprivileged students for higher education.