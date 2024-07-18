Actor Darshan, 16 Others To Remain Jail Till August 1 In Fan's Murder Case

Actor Darshan is an accused in the murder of his fan (File)

A special court in Bengaluru extended the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others in the Renukaswamy murder case till August 1.

All the 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, were produced before the magistrate through video conferencing from Bengaluru and Tumakuru prisons, where they are lodged, as their judicial custody ended today.

The special public prosecutor argued that releasing the accused could hinder ongoing investigations, as more details needed to be collected. The prosecution highlighted alleged attempts by the accused to destroy technical, physical, and scientific evidence, demonstrating a disregard for the law.

The prosecutor further disclosed the seizure of Rs 83.65 lakh in cash from the accused and noted their use of multiple SIM cards registered under different names to contact various individuals before, during, and after the crime. The prosecution stressed that granting bail could lead to the destruction of crucial evidence.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Ms Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Bengaluru's Sumanahalli on June 9.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in Bengaluru's RR Nagar, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Police sources said Pavithra Gowda, who is accused number one, was the “major cause" for Renukaswamy's murder, claiming that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime.

Meanwhile, Darshan's petition in the High Court, seeking direction to the prison authorities to permit him to have access to privately sourced/home food, cutlery, bedding, and books to be supplied by his family members, is slated to come up for hearing on Friday.

